Sagittarius: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends—it’ll do wonders for your mood. A conservative investment made today could bring solid financial gains. An evening out, whether at the movies or a cozy dinner with your spouse, will leave you feeling relaxed and content. If there’s a long-standing conflict in your life, this is the right time to resolve it—waiting longer might only make things harder. With determination and patience, you’re well on your way to achieving your goals. Consider refreshing your look today—it could boost your confidence and attract positive attention from potential partners. However, married life might feel a bit strained at the moment, so approach sensitive matters with care and understanding. Remedy: To strengthen love in your relationship, feed boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.