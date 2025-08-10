Sagittarius: Your charm and personality will have a captivating effect on others today, much like a lingering fragrance. Avoid making hasty investments—rushing in without careful consideration could lead to losses. Friends will offer more support than you expect, lifting your spirits. A setback in love will not dampen your determination, and a new partnership could bring promising opportunities. Your magnetic and outgoing nature will draw attention, putting you in the spotlight. However, concern over your spouse’s health may cause some stress. Remedy: For a flourishing love life, distribute saffron-coloured sweet pudding among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.