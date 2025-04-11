Sagittarius: Keep your thoughts positive today. New deals or contracts may seem attractive, but they might not give you the expected results—avoid rushing into any financial decisions. Someone close to you could create personal issues, so stay calm and handle things wisely. A message or conversation with your partner will lift your spirits and give you emotional support. Try to spend some quality time with the younger members of your family. Ignoring them might affect the peace and harmony at home. Your spouse will be full of love and energy today, making your bond even stronger. You may have a lot of free time, but don’t waste it daydreaming. Use it to work on something meaningful that can benefit you in the coming days. Remedy: Improve your financial well-being by helping and serving spiritual people such as saints, monks, or nuns.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.