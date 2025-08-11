Sagittarius: You may feel lower in energy than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra tasks. Take a break and postpone non-urgent appointments for another day. An inflow of money could ease many of your financial concerns. Children may lend a helping hand with household chores, making your day lighter. For some, a new romance will lift the mood and bring a cheerful glow. Minor issues with colleagues, co-workers, or domestic help may arise, but can be managed with patience. Friends might drop by for a casual visit, adding warmth to your day—just be mindful to avoid unhealthy habits like alcohol or smoking. Expect your partner to express their romantic side to the fullest today. Remedy: Begin your mornings with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.