Sagittarius: Just as food needs salt to bring out its flavour, some unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate happiness. You will understand today that your money flows only when you control your spending habits. Your home life will be peaceful and full of warmth, while your love life will be lively and vibrant. Today will be an active and social day for you, with people seeking your advice and agreeing with whatever you say. It’s important to recognize the value of your time. Avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it will only lead to more problems. Your married life will be smooth, with a pleasant dinner followed by a restful sleep. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.