Sagittarius: Your dearest dream is likely to come true, but try to manage your excitement to avoid any unintended issues. Financial gains are expected from multiple sources, adding to your stability. Be generous and understanding while resolving personal matters, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care for you. Your partner may look forward to spending quality time together and might also appreciate a thoughtful gift. In your free time, you could enjoy playing a game, but stay vigilant, as there’s a small chance of an accident. Your spouse’s understanding and support will uplift your spirits and make you feel deeply cherished. Time flies when you’re with children, and today, you’ll experience this joy while spending precious moments with them. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.