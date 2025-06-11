Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending tasks. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but doing so might lead to regret later. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring you joy and pride, especially as they meet your expectations—it’ll feel like a dream come true. If you're single, you may meet someone special today. However, make sure you know their relationship status before taking things further. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress in your personal or professional life is clearly visible. It’s a good day overall—you’ll manage your responsibilities and still find time to relax. In your married life, the day will feel like a sweet and memorable treat. Remedy: Serve and help patients in hospitals to enjoy good financial health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.