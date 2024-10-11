Sagittarius: A smile is the best remedy for all your problems. Today, a close relative may assist you in your business, leading to financial gains. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge could help you make new friends. A romantic encounter may be exciting, but it might not last long. Take a break from work today to spend some quality time with your spouse. However, they may not meet your daily needs, which could put you in a bad mood. If you feel like your words aren’t being heard, try to keep your temper in check. Instead, take a moment to understand the situation and your advice before reacting. Remedy: To enhance your love life, keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth in your home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.