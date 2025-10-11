Sagittarius: You may experience some body pain or fatigue today, so it’s best to avoid physical exertion and allow yourself plenty of rest. Prioritize relaxation and gentle self-care to restore your energy. If you’re involved in a money-related legal case, the outcome is likely to be in your favour, bringing you financial relief and satisfaction. Support from relatives will also make things easier, reminding you that you’re not alone. A romantic opportunity could make this day unforgettable — don’t let hesitation hold you back. You may also receive an unexpected invitation that opens new possibilities or joyful experiences. The evening looks especially promising for quality time with your spouse, filled with warmth and affection. Those travelling might meet a charming stranger, leading to delightful and memorable encounters. Remedy: Include more green grams (moong dal) in your diet to enhance overall health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.