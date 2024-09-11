Sagittarius: Keep your emotions and impulses in check today. Old-fashioned ideas might be hindering your progress and creating obstacles. To maintain a stable and smooth life, pay close attention to your finances. You might experience some tension, but family support will be there for you. As work pressure increases, you could feel mentally overwhelmed, so make sure to relax later in the day. It’s a good day for businessmen, with a sudden business trip likely to bring positive results. If you're feeling disillusioned with money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for divine comfort. Be aware that relatives might disrupt your marital harmony today. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to stay healthy and free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.