Sagittarius: Your mind will be open and receptive to positivity today, making it a great time to embrace new ideas and opportunities. Financially, you may gain through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Spending quality time with children will bring joy and deepen your emotional bonds—don’t miss the chance to be present with them. A new relationship or connection may also blossom, bringing a fresh wave of happiness into your life. Students under this zodiac sign might find themselves lost in their phones today, so it's important to stay mindful of time. Married life feels especially fulfilling—your partner may even surprise you with a homemade dish that melts away your stress and leaves you feeling cherished. Remedy: Support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to cultivate harmony and well-being within your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.