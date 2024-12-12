Sagittarius: Today is a favourable day to begin letting go of drinking habits. Remember, alcohol is harmful to your health and reduces your efficiency. Your parents might express concern about your extravagant lifestyle and spending, which could lead to their frustration. A quarrel with your spouse could cause mental stress, but avoid unnecessary anxiety. One of life’s greatest lessons is to accept what cannot be changed. Romance is in the air, but be cautious, as overwhelming sensual feelings could harm your relationship. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you gather all necessary information before making any commitments. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing something you love in solitude, which could bring positive changes to your life. Stress caused by your spouse might impact your health, so take care of yourself. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will help enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.