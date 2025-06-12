Sagittarius: Today, you’ll feel at ease and in the perfect mood to unwind and enjoy yourself. Connections with familiar people may open up new avenues for income. Though a period of stress may arise, the support of your family will help you stay grounded. Social limitations might feel difficult to overcome, and you may struggle to persuade your partners to align with your ideas. Students could find it hard to focus, and time spent with friends might lead to distractions. In married life, certain situations may feel overwhelming or slip out of control. Remedy: Show compassion and extend help to those suffering from leprosy—this act of kindness will bring harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.