Sagittarius: Your hopes will bloom today like a radiant, fragrant flower. Though money matters may occupy much of your day, profits are likely by evening. Spending quality time with your children will bring joy and comfort. A disagreement with your partner may arise, but their patience and understanding will help restore harmony. Stay mindful of your thoughts—losing focus could waste valuable time. Avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create emotional distance. Instead, nurture your inner peace by indulging in hobbies such as music, dance, or gardening, which will leave you feeling deeply satisfied. Remedy: Honor young girls and noble women to greatly enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.