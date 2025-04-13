Sagittarius: Stress might take a minor toll on your health today, so be sure to slow down and recharge. Surrounding yourself with friends and family will bring comfort and ease. If someone seeks a short-term loan, it's okay to politely decline—protecting your peace comes first. A pleasant surprise awaits, as unexpected gifts from loved ones brighten your day. A long-standing feeling of loneliness begins to fade, and you may feel the beautiful stirrings of a soul connection. Business owners might face an unplanned work trip, which could feel taxing—but with a calm mindset, you’ll handle it well. At the office, steer clear of gossip and stay focused. You might feel tempted to head home early—and that’s a good idea. Quality time with your family, whether watching a movie or enjoying a walk in the park, will lift your spirits. Your married life feels especially fulfilling today—express your love openly and wholeheartedly. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.