Sagittarius: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness could affect your health. Financially, you’ll remain strong, with the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras bringing multiple opportunities to earn money. Family responsibilities may pile up, adding some stress. Travel could spark or deepen a romantic connection. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn the latest technologies and skills. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone in a quiet room with a good book—your perfect way to unwind. The day also has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle in sunlight, then mix that water into your bath for a healthier, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.