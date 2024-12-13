Sagittarius: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and maintain mental clarity. Unexpected financial gains may come your way today, helping to ease many of your monetary concerns. There’s no need to stress about your child’s studies—current challenges are temporary and will pass with time. Embrace the possibility of new relationships, as they could bring you joy and fulfillment. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may feel inclined to spend some moments in solitude, which could prove to be restorative and beneficial. Your partner will provide unwavering support in a critical matter today, strengthening your bond. To top it off, the day looks promising as you might enjoy a fun outing or movie with friends. Remedy: Incorporate jaggery and lentils into your diet to foster greater harmony and love in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.