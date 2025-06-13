Sagittarius: An argument with a confrontational person could upset your mood today. Stay calm and steer clear of unnecessary conflicts—peace of mind is far more valuable than winning a feud. Travel may feel tiring and stressful, but it’s likely to bring financial gains. Be mindful not to let outdoor distractions interfere with your studies, or you might face criticism from your parents. Striking a balance between academics and play is key to keeping both your ambitions and family happy. A careless remark might unintentionally hurt your partner’s feelings. Reflect on your words and make amends before emotions escalate. Avoid wasting your valuable time on meaningless debates—they’ll only leave you drained by the end of the day. On a brighter note, a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse will bring warmth and connection. You may also run into an old friend and share fond memories from the past. Remedy: For excellent health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.