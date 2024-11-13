Sagittarius: Your health will remain good today. Some of you may experience financial gains through your children. You’ll feel proud of your child’s achievements. It’s a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing any household tasks that have been pending. You may catch the attention of someone special if you stay within your social circle. There’s also a chance of meeting an interesting person at work today. While you often prioritize your family’s needs and forget to take a break, today you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself and explore a new hobby. Personal space is important in a marriage, but today, you’ll focus on being close and enjoying the romance. Remedy: Sharing a meal together in the kitchen will strengthen the love bonds in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.