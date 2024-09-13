Sagittarius: Prioritize your well-being, or things could take an unfavorable turn. Avoid overspending just to impress others. Today, you'll easily draw attention without much effort. However, your partner's unpredictable mood might dampen the romance. For some, unexpected travel may prove tiring and stressful. You may feel upset as your spouse could be overly absorbed in work today. Spending quality time with children could bring you peace and happiness. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can promote a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.