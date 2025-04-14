Sagittarius: Your fun-loving, childlike side will shine today, and you’ll be in a cheerful, playful mood. Improved finances will help you clear long-standing dues and bills with ease. You may enjoy a lovely evening as friends or relatives drop by for a visit. You’ll find meaning in life by spreading happiness and letting go of past mistakes. Staying updated with new technology will be important to keep up with the changing times. Today has the potential to be one of your best days, especially for planning a successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt those plans. On a romantic note, you and your spouse may get some special, intimate time together. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider distributing chocolates to poor or needy young girls.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 6 p.m.