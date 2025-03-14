Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, so channel that enthusiasm into completing pending tasks. Instead of idly passing the time, consider engaging in activities that can boost your financial growth. Attending social events can be a great way to connect with influential people and strengthen valuable relationships. If you spend time with your social circle, you may even catch the attention of someone special. Your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths, helping you build meaningful connections. After a period of tension, you and your spouse are likely to rekindle your bond, bringing warmth back into your relationship. Purposeful internet browsing may offer fresh insights and expand your understanding on important matters. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Asupicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.