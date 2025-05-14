Sagittarius: Celebrating a recent success will bring you great happiness. Sharing this joy with friends will make it even more special. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income will help cover the costs. Some relatives might try to take advantage of your generous nature. Be careful—too much generosity can lead to problems. It's good to be kind, but setting limits is important. Romance doesn’t look promising today. However, your boss may appreciate your efforts at work, which will boost your confidence. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to enjoy your favourite activities. Your spouse might get upset over something they heard in the neighbourhood, so be patient and understanding. Remedy: To ensure a peaceful and happy family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.