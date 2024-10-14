Sagittarius: Excessive travel today may leave you feeling overwhelmed. However, it’s a great opportunity to learn the art of saving and using money wisely. You'll feel the warmth and support of elders and family members, who offer their love and care. Make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect to maintain harmony. The business contacts you’ve recently established will prove valuable over time. You might enjoy a relaxing day immersed in a captivating magazine or novel. An action by your spouse may initially leave you feeling uncomfortable, but in time, you'll see that it was for the best. Remedy: To boost your health, distribute white, fragrant sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.