Sagittarius: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that it is as fragile as a soap bubble—bursting with the first act of courage. Financial improvements are on the horizon. You’ll feel an extra boost of energy today, perfect for organizing a fun gathering for your friends and loved ones. Nothing can come between you and your partner. It's important to make time for the relationships that matter most to you. Today, you’ll recognize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remember, happiness lies within—you just need to tap into it. Remedy: Burn camphor regularly in your home to help maintain a calm and cool temperament.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.