Sagittarius: Your health remains in excellent condition today. If you previously invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, chances are high you’ll see profitable returns. People around you may inspire you with fresh hopes and dreams, but your success will still depend greatly on your own efforts. Beware of a third person’s interference, as it could cause friction between you and your beloved. When dealing with important individuals, choose your words wisely. A touch of rudeness from your spouse may weigh on you emotionally, but lighthearted conversations with friends will prove to be the perfect cure for boredom. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.