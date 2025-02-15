Sagittarius: This is the perfect time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption may put unnecessary strain on the heart. Those working in the dairy industry are likely to see financial gains today. Attending social events will provide a great opportunity to strengthen connections with influential individuals. Romance is in the air, but uncontrolled emotions may create complications in your relationship. Students may struggle with distractions, spending excessive time on TV or mobile devices, leading to wasted hours. To maintain harmony, it's best to stay silent if your spouse is in a bad mood. Someone close to you may leave you feeling disappointed today. Remedy: Place red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.