Sagittarius: Avoid overeating and steer clear of high-calorie diets to maintain good health. At a social gathering, you might meet someone who offers valuable advice to improve your financial stability. You may feel a bit disappointed with your children today, as they seem more focused on outdoor activities than on planning their future. Expect a meaningful encounter with someone who loves you deeply and unconditionally. Take the initiative to network and connect with influential individuals—it could open doors to new opportunities. Today, you’ll realize just how beautiful and fulfilling your marriage truly is, strengthening your bond with your spouse. However, be prepared for the possibility of receiving some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women to promote good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.