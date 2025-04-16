Sagittarius: Your overall health will be fine today, but travel could leave you feeling tired and stressed. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. Forgiving your partner for past mistakes will bring more meaning and peace to your relationship. At work, something great could happen—just a simple "Hello" to someone you're not on good terms with might turn things around. Time flies, so make sure to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring surprisingly positive results today. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use silver plates and spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.