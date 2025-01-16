Sagittarius: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it isn't used to benefit others? To maintain a stable standard of living, stay mindful of your finances today. It's a great day to strengthen your bond with your spouse—mutual love, trust, responsibility, and constructive communication are key to a harmonious relationship. However, minor disagreements with your partner could strain the day, so approach sensitive matters with care. Seek out experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Despite having free time, you may struggle to find activities that bring you satisfaction. Be prepared to encounter a bold and assertive side of your spouse today, which might leave you feeling unsettled. Remedy: Foster happiness in your love life by eating a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.