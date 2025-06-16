Sagittarius: Those with high blood pressure may consider a moderate amount of red wine, as it can help manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels while promoting relaxation. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from your elders—incorporating their wisdom into your daily life can lead to better money management. You might hear from relatives living far away, bringing a pleasant surprise. A new relationship could blossom, offering emotional happiness. Your past efforts are now bearing fruit, so enjoy the rewards. In your free time, playing a game or engaging in light activity can be refreshing. However, stay cautious—there is a slight risk of an accident, so remain alert throughout the day. And remember, a warm hug can do wonders for your well-being—expect plenty of affection from your spouse today. Remedy: Clear out clutter such as old clothes and newspapers from your home to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.