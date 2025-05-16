Sagittarius: You’re likely to spend time engaging in sports or physical activities to boost your stamina today. If you’re planning a trip, be extra cautious with your valuables and bags—there’s a risk of theft. In particular, keep your purse or wallet secure at all times. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will help ease any domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Despite challenges or misunderstandings, you continue to show love to your beloved. Amidst your busy schedule, you’ll find some time to spend with your life partner. While small disagreements may arise, they won’t overshadow the bond you share. The demands from your spouse might cause some stress, but finding moments for your hobbies—whether it’s listening to music, dancing, or gardening—will bring you joy and fulfillment.

✨ Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your lover to invite auspiciousness and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.