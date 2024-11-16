Sagittarius: Avoid self-medication, as it could lead to dependency. You will radiate positivity and start your day in high spirits, but an unfortunate incident, such as the loss of a valuable item, might affect your mood. Your loved ones are in a cheerful mood, making it a great time to plan an evening together. While you may intend to go on an outing with your partner, unexpected work might disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a heated discussion. Offering your children guidance on time management and productivity will prove valuable. Your spouse will shower you with extra care and affection, like a guardian angel. Later at night, you might have a long, heartfelt conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts and life updates. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.