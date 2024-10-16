Sagittarius: Today is a special day, as your good health will allow you to accomplish something remarkable. If you’ve invested in overseas property, you may be able to sell it at a good price, bringing in profits. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy, filling the day with joy. Without your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness. However, someone at work, with whom you previously didn’t get along, will have a pleasant conversation with you today. If you’re living away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family—it may turn into an emotional conversation. Be cautious, as a stranger might try to create a rift between you and your partner. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend by flowing black and white sesame seeds in a river.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.