Sagittarius: Your generosity will turn into a blessing today, helping you rise above negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Learn to value both time and money, as neglecting them could invite future challenges. Concerns about your parents’ health may weigh on your mind, so give them the care and attention they need. Your pure and unconditional love carries a creative power that can work wonders. Brimming with fresh ideas, you’ll find that the activities you choose today bring gains far greater than expected. With your spouse, you are set to experience one of the most memorable days of your life. However, while spending extra time with family, be mindful—small frictions may arise, but with patience, they can easily be avoided. Remedy: Chant ॐ (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both morning and evening, to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.