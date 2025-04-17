Sagittarius: Today’s your day to shine and feel amazing! Do things that uplift your spirit and boost your self-worth—you deserve to feel good about who you are. You might need to spend a significant amount on a parent’s health today. While this could strain your finances a bit, it will also deepen the bond you share. Sometimes, love is shown through care—and today, that love will speak loud and clear. Put family first. Tune into their needs, celebrate their joys, and support them through their challenges. They'll feel your care in every moment you show up. You’ll be radiating charm and confidence, easily drawing others toward you—especially those from the opposite sex. Your natural charisma is hard to miss today! With patience and persistence, your goals are within reach. Keep going—you're closer than you think! This is a lucky, uplifting day where things begin to tilt in your favor—you’ll feel like you’re standing on top of the world. And when it comes to love? Your partner is about to melt your heart with genuine affection, despite any recent rough patches. True love stands tall. Remedy for financial harmony: Feed a white rabbit—this sweet act of kindness can open doors to abundance and smoother finances.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.