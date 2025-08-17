Sagittarius: If frustration has been weighing on you lately, remind yourself that the right actions and positive thoughts taken today will bring the relief you seek. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared, easing your mind. Engage in activities that connect you with like-minded individuals, as this will refresh your spirit. When spending time with your beloved, let your originality shine through in both appearance and behavior. A new partnership formed today holds great promise for the future. Your sense of humor will prove to be your strongest asset, winning hearts and lightening the mood around you. Married individuals will truly cherish the joy of a happy, fulfilling relationship today. Remedy: Perform abhishek of panchamrit (a sacred blend of five ingredients) on Lord Shiva to attract robust health and divine blessings.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.