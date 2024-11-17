Sagittarius: Excessive worry may disrupt your mental peace. Avoid overthinking, as stress and anxiety can negatively impact your health. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects today, as they are likely to be fruitful. It's also a good time to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. An important project you’ve been working on might face delays, requiring patience. Use your free time to tackle tasks you’ve long planned but haven’t yet executed. A disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense may arise, so approach the situation calmly. Remedy: Consuming honey daily can add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.