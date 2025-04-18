Sagittarius: Your cheerful spirit will lift the moods of everyone around you today. Financially, you're on solid ground, but be mindful of unnecessary spending—save where you can. A touch of tension might linger in the air, but the unwavering support of your family will help you sail through. You may feel a bit empty without the presence of your beloved—just remember, even in solitude, strength comes from within. As the saying goes, God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse might unintentionally interrupt a plan or project today—stay calm and patient, and things will work out smoothly. On the brighter side, nothing beats catching up with friends! A lighthearted conversation is just the remedy for boredom. Remedy: Before meeting your special someone, have a little crystal sugar (Mishri) with water—it’s said to sweeten both your words and your bond.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.