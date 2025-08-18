Sagittarius: Take good care of your health today, as neglect could lead to complications. Financial stress may cloud your thinking, so try to remain calm and constructive. This is also a favorable day to reconnect with old contacts and revive past relationships. Romantic memories will keep you pleasantly engaged. Be mindful of others’ demands on your time—before committing, ensure that your own work doesn’t suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your generosity. If you manage to carve out some personal time amidst your busy routine, use it wisely to build a stronger future. On the personal front, your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy today. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health vibrations.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.