Sagittarius: Unexpected travel might leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. To ease the strain, pamper yourself with a soothing oil massage to relax your muscles. Today, you’re likely to receive financial support from your mother’s side—perhaps from a maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s an excellent day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, bringing joy and strengthening connections. However, love may also test your emotional endurance, leaving you with some heartache. Fortunately, you’ll have time to socialize and pursue activities you enjoy the most. Although the day may involve a heated argument, the evening will make up for it with quality time spent with your spouse. After a long stretch, you’ll finally catch up on sleep, leaving you refreshed and recharged. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by donating a flag or banner at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.45 pm.