Sagittarius: You may struggle to focus on work today due to less-than-ideal health. If you made investments in the past, you’re likely to see returns today. Friends might intrude into your personal life more than necessary. You might have a disagreement with your partner as you try to assert your point of view, but they will likely soothe the situation with their understanding. A friend's valuable support will be beneficial for your professional matters. If you're away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family; this could lead to emotional conversations. Overall, your married life looks exceptionally positive today. Remedy: Enhance your health by sharing your food with those in need or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.