Sagittarius: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from family members, are likely to yield the results you’ve been striving for. However, stay consistent—continued hard work is key to maintaining this momentum. Financially, things look promising as long-pending payments are expected to come through. Avoid getting entangled in other people’s matters today—it could lead to unnecessary stress. On the personal front, expect a beautiful day filled with warmth and happiness in your love life. A business-related journey may bring fruitful results in the future. With your spouse, this could turn out to be one of the most romantic days you’ve ever shared. If certain life challenges are weighing you down, consider speaking to a psychologist for clarity and peace of mind. Remedy: To strengthen family harmony, feed green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.