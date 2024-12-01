Sagittarius: Engaging in charity work today will bring you a sense of peace and fulfillment. Trust in your abilities—you have the potential to earn independently without relying on others. However, neglecting your family could lead to conflicts at home, so make an effort to spend quality time with loved ones. You may find it hard to pass the time without your partner. New business ventures look promising and could yield good returns. Use your free time to relax, perhaps by watching a web series on your phone. After a period of misunderstandings, the day will end on a sweet note, as your spouse showers you with love and affection. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, float an empty clay pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.