Sagittarius: Your health is likely to remain strong today, allowing you to enjoy playful moments or recreational activities with friends. Use this positive energy wisely, and be mindful of your spending—focus on essentials rather than indulgences. Engaging in social activities with your family will help create a light and cheerful atmosphere at home. However, your partner may be feeling tense due to family-related issues. Offer them comfort through calm, understanding conversation. If you’ve been facing challenges at work lately, today brings a welcome shift—progress and success are on the horizon. In your leisure time, playing a game or engaging in a fun activity can lift your spirits. Still, stay cautious throughout the day, as there’s a slight risk of a minor accident—being alert is key. In your relationship, ensure that your partner feels valued and prioritized. Allowing others to influence you more than your significant other may lead to unnecessary tension. Remedy: Gift white and black roses to your partner to nurture love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.