Sagittarius: You may struggle to control your emotions today, and this could cause confusion among those around you, leaving you feeling a bit frustrated. An old friend might approach you for financial assistance, but be cautious, as this could strain your own finances. Later in the day, an unexpected piece of good news will uplift everyone in the family. Romantic energy is especially strong, so enjoy the connection. Remember to value your time and use it effectively to reach your goals. But balance is key; make time for family and embrace flexibility. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel cherished today. You also have a world beyond your relationships, and today may be the perfect time to explore that part of yourself. Remedy: For optimal health, spend about 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.