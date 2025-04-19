Sagittarius: Today promises pure joy for those stepping out to have some fun. However, if you’ve been tempted by betting or gambling, be cautious—losses are likely, and it's best to steer clear of risky ventures. It’s an ideal time to share your aspirations with your parents. You'll likely find their support and encouragement flowing in, but remember—focus and consistent effort will be key to turning your dreams into reality. Your charm is likely to shine, drawing positive attention from others with ease. Stay mindful of your responsibilities, though—completing your tasks on time will allow you to be present for someone at home who truly needs you. If your marriage has been through a rough patch, today may bring a long-awaited breakthrough. Peace, warmth, and affection will find their way back into your relationship. You may also finally get the restful sleep you’ve been missing—and wake up feeling deeply relaxed and renewed. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, offer raw turmeric into flowing water as a symbolic gesture of abundance.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.