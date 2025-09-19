Sagittarius: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so avoid situations that could hurt you. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you joy and satisfaction. Your innocence and childlike charm could play a key role in resolving family issues. Express your love in small but thoughtful ways, such as placing fresh flowers by your window. Remember, time moves swiftly—use it wisely and make every moment count. Married life will feel especially rewarding as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. However, be mindful not to spend too much of your day glued to the television. Remedy: Incorporate white clothing into your daily wear to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.