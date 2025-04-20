Sagittarius: Be cautious while driving today. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, bringing a sense of relief. It’s a wonderful time to engage in activities with young people—they’ll uplift your spirits. Consider planting a sapling today—it’s a simple act with lasting impact. Even if your workload is heavy, you’ll manage to stay energized and may even finish your tasks ahead of schedule. As the evening sets in, you might feel the urge to step outside for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to unwind. However, be mindful of potential misunderstandings with your spouse that could lead to minor setbacks. Remedy: Trust in the divine and avoid mental stress or negative thinking—doing so will support your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.