Sagittarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed today. You may go shopping with your spouse to meet household needs, but the expenses could strain your budget. Spend quality time with your children, guiding them with good values and responsibilities. A gloomy outlook might create tension for your partner, so try to stay positive. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and learn new technologies. You’ll prefer peace and solitude over family gatherings today. Minor mood swings of your spouse may also cause some irritation. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” 11 times to attract financial stability and favorable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.